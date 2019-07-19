Wanda Dawson Wanda was Wanda Sutterfield born in Connerville, OK. She lived with her grandparents in Buckeye, AZ, and then with her father in Tahlequah, OK where she met her husband of 60 years, Bob Dawson. We believe that they are happily together, are in good health, and have a tee time for tomorrow.



Wanda was a working mom who spent many years at Pepsi Cola and as an asst. to a Riviera VP. She then led an active retirement as the grandmother taxi, a temp for the City of LV Dept. of Parks and Rec., as a volunteer at Howard Lieburn Senior Center, and expertly making afghans, sweaters, and baby clothes for her family, friends, and as donations to new mothers. Please consider making a donation in her honor to an organization that supports the well-being of families and children.



The family will host an Open House Celebration of Wanda's life, compassion, and kindness on Thursday, July 25 6-8:00pm at Howard Lieburn Senior Center 6230 N. Garwood Ave. Wanda is survived by her: 2 children Robert M. Dawson and Mary Killion, 4 grandchildren Robert T. Dawson, Rachael Rizzi, Drew Killion and Kyle Killion, 2 great-grandchildren Ryder Rizzi and Rylynne Rizzi as well as Diane Dawson, Billy Rizzi, Kathy Dawson and Mike Killion. Services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 2 pm Pacific Daylight Time, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, Nevada, 89005,