WANDA L. HOWARD Wanda L. Howard, 89, of Las Vegas, passed away May 19, 2020. She was born March 26, 1931. Raised in Grand Junction, Colo., Wanda was also married there. She made a home in Las Vegas in 1957. Wanda, along with her husband and in-laws, built Howard Roofing and Howard Homes Construction companies. Wanda was active in her church, Trinity Life Center; a volunteer with Sunrise Hospital; and a member of the Mesquite Club. During the 1970's, Wanda served as the press secretary of the Nevada Republican Party. She enjoyed the outdoors, whether fishing in Colorado, waterskiing on Lake Mead, or snow skiing in her home state, Colorado. She was a "300" bowler. Wanda leaves behind many friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Howard, Jr.; parents, Eska (Lundsford) Galvin and Walter Hoodle Galvin; and in-laws, William S Howard, Sr and Dorothy P Howard. She is survived by sons, Scott Howard (Janet Howard), Jeff Howard; daughter, Tammy Fountain (John Fountain); grandchildren, Angela Hutchins, Lindsay Howard, Sean (Jeestine) Howard, Jonathon Fountain and Nicolas Fountain; great-grand-children, Christian Hutchins, and Parker and Lincoln Howard; sister, Yvonne Grinstead (Phil Grinstead); and nieces: Lisa and Stacy. A family graveside service was held May 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for Summer, 2020. Please make donations to the Keep the Memory Alive Alzheimer's Foundation.