WANDA LEE CLARK MORROW Wanda Lee Clark Morrow passed away November 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. Wanda was born in Arkansas to Edith Brackett and Jesse Norris Clark, May 30, 1932. She married David Edgar Morrow July 19, 1953 in Glenwood, Iowa. Wanda continued her education at the University of Iowa and received a Master of Library Science at Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She and Dave lived in Cedar Rapids for 30 years where they raised three children before retiring to Las Vegas for the next 27 years. In retirement they enjoyed traveling the world, especially national parks. In Las Vegas, Wanda was an active member of Sun City Dance Company for over 20 years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her six grandchildren and playing bridge with her sisters. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, David Morrow. Wanda is survived by her children and their spouses: Jon and Marisa Morrow (Gardnerville, NV) , Anna Kay and Rick Becker (Denver, CO), Jeff and Ellen Morrow (Cedar Rapids, IA); her sisters, Shirley and Don McMahill (Surprise, AZ), Virginia Shepard (Belize), Kathie Radford and Jim Rossig (Glenwood, IA); her grandchildren, Victor Morrow (Las Vegas), Beau Becker (Tokyo), Jacob Morrow (Cedar Rapids, IA), Keely Becker (Chicago, IL), Rachel Morrow (Phoenix, AZ), and Allison Morrow (Omaha, NE). A private burial service will take place December 15, 2020, arrangements by Palms Northwest Funeral Home. A life celebration will take place later in Las Vegas.