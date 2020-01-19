|
Wanda Wallace passed away 10 Jan. 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Born in Driggs, ID on 17 Apr. 1937, 5th child of Wilda Buxton and Wm Howard Wallace. She graduated BYU/Provo as a nurse. She served an LDS mission in Australia, then joined the Air Force National Guard earning the rank of Captain. A school nurse for Overton and Mesquite in 1966, 2 yrs later she moved to Las Vegas. She met her husband, Alan Edward Bigelow, who had two children, Angela Eve (Bigelow) Breidenbach and Alan Bigelow, Jr. John Lee Bigelow (Alison Hickman) and Christopher Bruce Bigelow (Aimee Teutsch) were added to the family. Wanda will be deeply missed by her 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was easily loved by friends and family. Services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 10 am, at Palm Eastern, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas NV, 9 am . 89123,