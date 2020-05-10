Warren Douglas Maynor passed away on March 30, 2020 in Clinton, Utah after a short illness. He was 89 years old.



He was born at home on January 16, 1931 in Princewick, West Virginia, to Marvin Silas Maynor and Bessie Mae Parker Maynor. As he was growing up, he attended Mabscott Grade School, Beckley Junior High School, and Woodrow Wilson High School.



He served in the United States Army from 1948-1953 in the military police. His service included being stationed on Guam during the Korean War.



Warren was first married to Genetta Fox on October 1, 1952 in Bland, Virginia, but was later divorced. They had three children: Alan Carl Maynor (Jan), Las Vegas, NV; Carol Sue Guzy (Edward), Las Vegas, NV; and Thelma Mae Lakey (Melvin), Las Vegas, NV



Warren's second marraige was to Maurine Homer on September 1, 1973 in the St. George UT Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They had three children: Julie Ann Solomon (Joseph), Clinton, Utah; Gary Warren Maynor (Korina), Las Vegas, NV; Joseph Douglas Maynor (Wendy) Ogden, Utah.



Warren became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1971, and was an active member. He served for nine years in two bishoprics and also served as finance clerk for 33 years all in the same ward in Las Vegas.



He retired from his job with Ramcor Inc., a subcontractor of the Environmental Protection Agency after several years of service.



He had an easy-going personality and made a lot of friends over the years. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.



He is survived by 6 children, 15 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren, 1 brother Gene of Virginia; and two sisters Carol Schultz of Maryland and Barbara Thornton of North Carolina



Services will be private. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Davis Memorial Park, 6200 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89119,



