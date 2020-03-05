Home

WARREN S. HALVORSON Warren s. Halvorson passed away February 28, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. Warren suffered from cancer and was treated for past several months. He was born August 23, 1929, to Selmer and Laura Halvorson at Lowry, MN. The family later moved to a farm near Felton, MN, where Warren attended country school and later Felton High School from where he graduated. Warren is survived by his wife of 68 years, formerly Elaine Engen of Hawley, MN, daughter Tina, and 2 nephews, Tom and John Horton. Warren retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service in 1972. Warren was very active in various organizations in communities where he resided and most recent volunteered at the Senior Citizens Library in Henderson. Viewing will be 2-6 p.m Sun. March 8, at Palm Eastern Mortuary. Burial will be at noon Mon. March 9, at Boulder City Veterans Cemetery. Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2 S. Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Judes Research Center or to a .
