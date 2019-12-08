Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for WAYNE PEARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WAYNE O. PEARSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WAYNE O. PEARSON Obituary
WAYNE O. PEARSON Wayne O. Pearson, 89, passed away on November 27, 2019 in Las Vegas. Born in Ely, Nevada, he graduated from UNR with a master's degree and served in the army for two years. He went on to receive a doctorate from Cornell. Wayne was active in gaming, politics, and athletics, serving on the Nevada Gaming Control Board and on the Dunes Hotel Board of Directors. He owned a consulting business specializing in political public opinion polling, working for Senator Paul Laxalt and Governors Kenny Guinn, Jim Gibbons, and Brian Sandoval. He was a sports enthusiast from his days on the 1947 American Legion champion baseball team and served as Director of Athletic Fundraising at UNLV. He is survived by his wife, Jerrie Elaine Pearson; his sister Carol Storer; and his nieces Mary Ruth Storer and Margaret Neidlinger. Visitation and services will be held at the Davis Funeral Home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation from 11am; services at 1pm.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -