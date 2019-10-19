|
WAYNE SCOTT Wayne Rudolph Scott, 83 passed away on Sept 25th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Wife Shirley. They are together again for an eternity of love and happiness, He was born in Crystal City Mo. He joined the U.S. Air Force at 18, traveled the world and retired a technical sargent and settled in Las Vegas. His last year he lived in Clinton UT where he passed away. The family would love to send our thanks to Encompass Hospice and his nurses Jodie and Karen for making him comfortable in his final year. He is survived by his brother Howard and sisters Connie and Wilma. His son Joseph (Tami), daughters Cindy (Paul) Volk and Kim Scott. Grandchildren Cassandra (Nichole), Joseph (Olivia), Krystle, Alysia (Devon), Stacey, Nicole and Cory. As well as 18 great-grandchildren Alexis, Kaydence, Robert, Lilly, Charlotte, Aaron, Braedon, Kathlein, Kyrie, Kamoni, Makayla, Arabella, Alexis, Zack, Kayliegh, Kelton, Hunter and Tessa. The family would appreciate if in lieu of flowers or cards that everyone would make a donation to the American Legion in his name.