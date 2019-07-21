|
Wendell Neville Now, there will definitely be no more of the world's best caramelized popcorn! Wendell Neville passed away on July 17, 2019. He was born in Bountiful, UT on April 13, 1926. He joined the United States Navy during World War II. After the war, he served an LDS Mission in New Brunswick, Canada. He attended College at Utah State and BYU, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a man who could fix anything, loved animals and was kind to all he met. Preceded in death were his parents, 1 brother, 3 sisters and his son, David. He is survived by his wife, Merlene, daughter Janet (Wayne) Nordine, brother Donald Neville and 2 grandsons. Services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 1 pm - Graveside, at Palm Eastern , 7600 S Eastern, Las Vegas, NV, 89123,