|
|
WESLEY GLENN LAWRENCE Wesley Glenn Lawrence, 63, passed away in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1956 in Houston, TX to Ernest E. Lawrence and Agnes Hrabovsky Lawrence. Wesley was very curious and loved to explore new things. He got involved in Competitive Cowboy Shooting, metal-detecting, and recently, remote-controlled airplanes. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Wesley began to work for the Caesar's Palace in 1974, serving room service for forty-five years. He is survived by hisfather, Ernest E. Lawrence; his brothers;Joe (Naomi Andersen) Lawrence, Warren (Michelle) Lawrence and his sister; Brenda (Tony) Smith. He is preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Lawrence. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.