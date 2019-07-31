Home

Wesley Kevin Jarlson


1961 - 2019
Wesley Kevin Jarlson Obituary
Wesley Kevin Jarlson was born on December 21, 1961, and passed away on July 23, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Myrna Burton, his four children, Megan Montes, Elena Jarlson, Daniel Jarlson, and Nichole Jarlson, and his three grandchildren, Alexandra Stevens, Sebastian Montes, and Gregory Montes. Wesley was a magician and photographer and loved making other people happy. He was active in his church at St Paul's Orthodox Church and loved being part of that community. He will be missed by his family, friends, and loved ones. Services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 11:00 am, at St Paul's Orthodox Church, 5400 S Annie Oakley Dr, Las Vegas, NV, 89120,
