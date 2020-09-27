WESLEY L MILLER Wesley L. Miller, a Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff(ret) passed away Saturday August 29. He had been ill for several years. Wes was born January 11, 1931 to Willie Miller & Clara Coffeen Miller in Los Angeles where he grew up & attended Washington High School. He then entered the Air Force before joining the Sheriff's Department in 1956. He is predeceased by his mother & father, sister Jackie & son Michael. He is survived by his wife Diane and his daughters Gail, Terry, Cheryl & Melanie as well as his much loved dog, Polly. There will be no services at Wes' request.