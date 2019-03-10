WESLEY LAUGHLIN 1982-2019 Wesley Z. Laughlin, 36, passed away suddenly in his home Monday, February 18, 2019. Wes was the son of Bruce A. Laughlin and DeLoris Nadine Laughlin (nee Ryan.) Mr. Laughlin was born April 20, 1982, in Las Vegas, at Sunrise Hospital. He attended both grade school and junior high in Henderson as well as Basic High School where he was on the junior varsity quiz and bowling teams all four years, graduating in 2000. Wesley was actively involved in Boy Scouts as a member of Troup 37 from third grade through high school. After high school, Wesley attended UNLV and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, in 2004. He attended and graduated from Sierra Nevada College with a master's degree in education. While living in Las Vegas, Wesley taught on-line classes and fourth grade at Sandy Searles Miller Academy before moving to Ohio. He taught at a junior college in Ohio before becoming ill. Wesley fought serious health issues all his life. He was diagnosed with heart disease at birth, and was a diabetic in fifth grade. In 2015, it was discovered that he needed both a heart and a kidney transplant. He underwent dialysis for four years and had his right leg amputated below the knee in July 2018. He was living with his Mother in Henderson at the time of his death. Wes was known as a man who had great compassion for others and had many friends in the United States and around the world. He was a big man with a big heart and a wicked sense of humor. At his death his wishes were followed as he had elected to be an unlimited universal donor so others could benefit from his life. Wesley was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; an older brother, Thomas; and his father, Bruce. He is survived by his sister, Cathy, New Mexico; and his Mother. He was loved by three sets of aunts and uncles and many cousins. Private services were previously held. Read More Listen to Obituary