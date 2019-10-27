Home

WESLEY THOMASON Wesley "Wes" Romaine Thomason March 1, 1942 Oct. 16, 2019 Wes lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, Oct. 16, 2019, with family by his side. A resident of Las Vegas since the 50's, Wes was a member of the Local Labor Union 872 for over 56 years. His parents, Marie Belle and Clyde Thomason, are deceased, as well as one brother, Loyd ("Dogie"). Survivors include his wife, of 53 years, Shannon Johnson; and one sister, Sandra, of Texas. Wes and Shannon have three surviving sons, Clyde, Ben, and Clayton; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. There will be no services per his request. Any donations should be made to Omni Care Hospice in Henderson, Nevada.
