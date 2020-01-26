|
SMSgt WILBUR A. NOLD U.S. Air Force, Retired SMSgt Wilbur A. Nold, 78, of Las Vegas, passed away Jan. 8, 2020. Will was born Oct. 12, 1942 to the late Armin and Viola Nold of Belleville, IL. He was a longtime member of the Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corp. of Millstadt, IL before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and was an Air Force Academy graduate. Will was stationed at Mt. Home AFB Idaho, Clark AFB Phillipines, Tan San Knut AFB Viet Nam, Truax AFB WI, Anderson AFB Guam, MacDill AFB FL, Incerlik AFB Turkey and retired at Nellis AFB Las Vegas in 1983. He was then employed by Sam's Town engineering as a lock smith and shift manager until retirement. Will is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet Schlueter-Nold; daughters, Sonya Nold-Gale, husband Terry and their two children Kim Gale and Steffon Gale; and Roxanne Nold-Browning and husband Jeffrey; sisters, Kay Hoffman, Laughlin and her husband Dennis and Janice Hoffman-Henrie and husband Roger. Services will be Wed., Feb. 12, at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005.