Wiley E. Osborne (91) born in DeWitt, AK on January 18, 1929, died in Las Vegas, NV on April 30, 2020. Survived by his wife, Lillie M. Osborne, son, Danny E. Osborne, son, Charles E. Osborne, son, Patrick J. Osborne, daughter, Gabrielle A. Egger, granddaughter, Dana A. Winters, grandson, Richard E. Osborne, grandson, Danny E. Osborne ll, grandson, Aaron Osborne, granddaughter, Skye Osborne, granddaughter, Brittney Osborne and numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by sister, Gladys Osborne, brother, Payton Osborne, sister, Shirley Osborne, sister, Bernice Osborne, sister, Ruby Osborne and grandson, Robert L. Osborne. Wiley was a man of honor, integrity and respect. Mr. Osborne served his country in the Korean War, and fought tirelessly through hard times to go the extra mile for his family. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and many other hobbies. Wiley is loved by many and will forever be in our hearts. Services are pending.



