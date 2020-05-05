Wiley Osborne
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wiley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wiley E. Osborne (91) born in DeWitt, AK on January 18, 1929, died in Las Vegas, NV on April 30, 2020. Survived by his wife, Lillie M. Osborne, son, Danny E. Osborne, son, Charles E. Osborne, son, Patrick J. Osborne, daughter, Gabrielle A. Egger, granddaughter, Dana A. Winters, grandson, Richard E. Osborne, grandson, Danny E. Osborne ll, grandson, Aaron Osborne, granddaughter, Skye Osborne, granddaughter, Brittney Osborne and numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by sister, Gladys Osborne, brother, Payton Osborne, sister, Shirley Osborne, sister, Bernice Osborne, sister, Ruby Osborne and grandson, Robert L. Osborne. Wiley was a man of honor, integrity and respect. Mr. Osborne served his country in the Korean War, and fought tirelessly through hard times to go the extra mile for his family. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and many other hobbies. Wiley is loved by many and will forever be in our hearts. Services are pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved