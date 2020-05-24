WILFRED IKARI Wilfred "Ike" M. Ikari, 82, passed away Saturday 16 May 2020. Ike was born in Honolulu Hawaii, moved to Las Vegas in 1981 to retire after 26 honorable years with the USAF. Continuing a life of service, Ike retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 35 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Kyoko and sister Lillian Tsuji. He is survived by his sister Hazel Lee, bother Kenji, son Paul Ikari, daughter Nadine Searles, son-in-law Larry Searles and grandson Jacob Searles. Ike was a happy man, always a kind, inviting smile and loved watching sports. Now eternally together with his love, Kyoko, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.