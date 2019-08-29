|
WILLIAM BARNETT William (Bill) Michael Barnett, 71, died peacefully August 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born May 13, 1948 in San Diego, the oldest son of C.T. (Bill) and Cecile (Dolly) Barnett. When the family relocated to Las Vegas in the early 60's from San Diego, Bill attended Gorman High School, and graduated in the class of 1966. He participated in track and field, and was considered a fast sprinter. He briefly attended college in San Diego and returned to Las Vegas earning his journeyman plumber's license and worked in the family business, Sterling Plumbing and Heating Incorporated, until he retired. Bill was an avid golfer and outdoor sportsman who hunted all of his life in varying territories and environments. He was an excellent marksman and loved being outdoors. Bill so enjoyed making people laugh and had an amazing sense of humor. There were few who could tell a joke, command a room, and make people laugh at the same level as Bill. At times, there would be a circle of friends with Bill in the middle, having everyone laughing uncontrollably through a steady stream of jokes. He was a gifted artist and loved drawing cartoons and anything from his imagination. He enjoyed science fiction movies such as the original Twilight Zone, and was able to depict amazing science fiction scenes through his artwork. He was kind, funny, animated, creative, intelligent, and charismatic. We will miss him dearly, and as a family we journeyed with him through the last months of his earthly life. He accepted the pain associated with his medical condition gracefully. We witnessed his humility, his trust in Our Lord, and his acceptance of help and support. He imparted life-lasting lessons to us all. The family would like to sincerely thank Nathan Adelson Hospice for their kindness in supporting Bill in the final weeks of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sandra (Clary) Barnett, are his son, William Michael Barnett Jr. and his wife, Kate of Freedom, Wyoming, and daughter Laura Barnett-Bautista and her husband, Bernie, of Las Vegas; ten grandchildren, Cass Barnett, William Michael Barnett III, Saylor Taylor, Chevy Taylor, Alleigh Taylor, Micheal Barnett, Dekoda Barnett, Norma Bautista, Lilly Bautista and Abigail Bautista; seven great-grandchildren, Grayson, Emma, Brazen, Kalven, Mya, Beckam and Haevyn; his sister, Lori Barnett-Lowe and her husband Patrick; his three brothers, James Edward Barnett, John Thomas Barnett and his wife Pennie, and David Joseph Barnett and his wife Debra; as well as 11 nieces and nephews. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sun., Sept. 1, with Committal and Reception to follow, both at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill's name to Nathan Adelson Hospice to help them continue to provide others the caring and supportive services they rendered to Bill.