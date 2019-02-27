Home

WILLIAM BIEMAN
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
WILLIAM BIEMAN


1938 - 2019
WILLIAM BIEMAN Obituary
WILLIAM BIEMAN William C. Bieman, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Friday February 15, 2019, at the age of 80. William was born Christmas Eve, December 24, 1938, in Baltimore. William attended Glen Burnie High School where he graduated in 1955. After high school William enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and went on to serve his country until 1962. Following his military service he embarked on a career in gaming which spanned 55 years. He is survived by wife, Nannette; daughter, Deborah; sons, Brandon and Joseph; grandchildren, Sasha, Jacob, Jessica, Rocco, and Nicco; sisters, Marie and Charlotte; and brother, Jerry. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Fri., March 1, with services following from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., both at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113.
