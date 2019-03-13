WILLIAM BLACKARD III William (Bill) Blackard III, age 76, passed away March 9, 2019, in peace, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family. He was born December 26, 1942, in Oklahoma City. The embodiment of the American Dream, his journey in the Las Vegas neon sign industry began by sweeping floors at YESCO Sign Company in 1960. After his successful 20 year career with YESCO, Bill ventured to begin his own company, Sign Systems, Inc. SSI painted the Las Vegas Strip from 1980 to 1990, gifting the community with iconic signwork such as: The Stardust, The Flamingo, The Hilton, and many more. His works can still be found in the Neon Sign Graveyard today. His vision to create a beautiful, colorful, and elaborate spectacle can still be seen on The Strip and Fremont Street. His life was filled with eccentric alter egos, travel, love, and laughter. His drive to help those around him aided many in their personal business ventures. He inspired many to follow their own dreams and take risks. He was an avid golfer and was fortunate to play around the world at premier courses and with many celebrities. His love of football and the Oklahoma Sooners was matched by no other. Go Boomer Sooner! He is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl; his two daughters, Dawn (Gregg Dennis) and Lauri (Mark White); and his four grandchildren, Sean and Meagan Dennis, and Chad and Taylor White; a sister; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., March 16, at Shadow Hills Church, 7811 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128. Celebration of Life to follow. Please RSVP for celebration of life at 702-301-2237. Read More Listen to Obituary