William "Bill" Carl Brandt of Las Vegas, Nevada entered eternal life peacefully on Sunday morning, February 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Bill passed away at the Blue Sky Manor hospice facility in Las Vegas, following a very brief stay.
Bill was born on August 7, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois and was one of two children born to William and Anna (David) Brandt. He and his sister, Beverly, grew up on Chicago's near northwest side, where he graduated from Carl Schurz High School in 1949. Bill served with the Air Force as a radio repair technician during the Korean War, followed by several more years in the Air Force Reserves. While helping to raise a family, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and later, a Master of Public Administration from Roosevelt University. He served as the Director of Public Works in different communities in Illinois (Lombard, Woodstock, Waukegan and Hanover Park) during his career, but it was his love of sunshine that brought Bill out West, first to Show Low, Arizona and then to Las Vegas, Nevada where he retired from Clark County, Nevada in the late 1990's.
Bill loved to drive, to fly and was a devoted fan of trains in general, but especially steam locomotives! It was a passion that lasted his entire life and led Bill to become a walking book of knowledge on the subject, with countless hours dedicated to collecting and organizing books, pictures, and films of trains that he later donated to different organizations to further their place in history. One of several volunteer pursuits Bill enjoyed was serving as the engineer of the train ride at Opportunity Village. Bill was an avid reader and enjoyed a good meal out on the town but was known for his sweet tooth and a timeless love of pie!
After meeting on a dance floor, Bill married Billie Jean (Ingram) Brandt in 2003, in a ceremony on a cruise ship at Long Beach, California. They shared many wonderful years together and most recently, resided at the Acacia Springs senior community in Las Vegas.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife Billie Jean and her three daughters, Patty Clark; Judy (Bobby) Owen; Paula (Willie) Tibesar and their families; four children from his first marriage to Joan (Sliwa) Brandt: son Marc (Maryellen) Brandt and grandsons Matthew, Mitchell [great grandson Victor], Michael, and Marcus [great grandsons Logan and Wade]; son Chris (Irma) Brandt; daughter Cindy (Bob) Wilds; daughter Jackie (John) Yoxen and granddaughter Stephanie; his sister Beverly (Henry) Grimme and her two children: [niece] Kim Rycon and great nephews, Ryan and Connor McGough, and [nephew] Don (Sue) Rischow and great niece Star Rischow; as well as five stepchildren (and their families) from his second marriage to Dora (Schraub) Brandt: Vince (Pam) Schraub; Terry (Pat) Schraub; Rory (Maureen) Schraub; Dennis (Laura) Schraub; Mark (Joanne) Schraub, along with numerous other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Joe Brandt, Dora Brandt and his parents.
Bill, Dad: Thank you for sharing your life, love and knowledge with us! You will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed! God Bless! Love always, your Family. Services previously held.