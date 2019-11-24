|
|
William Edward Hart, 92, of Las Vegas NV passed away on November 18, 2019. He was born March 9, 1927 in St. Cloud, MN. Bill, as he was known, and his wife Shirley, have been Las Vegas residents since 1955.
A lifelong musician, Bill played the piano professionally and for pleasure beginning as a young teen traveling with bands throughout the Midwest. He served in the U.S. Navy band. He loved dixieland, swing and jazz and played with friends and stars alike. He shared his passion for music as a well-loved band teacher here in Las Vegas for many years. He taught other subjects as well over the years and was an apartment owner.
Bill was an avid traveler, had an appreciation of history and language, was an enjoyable storyteller and could really tell a good joke. His life was filled with many, many friendships and adventures.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Shirley, daughters Dr. Barbara Ammon, Susan Smith (Byron), and Kristin Sindelar (Jeff). He is preceded in death by sons William E. Hart IV and Paul David Hart (Karen). He will also be fondly remembered by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held with family. No services scheduled.