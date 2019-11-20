|
|
WILLIAM ELLENBURG William Mark Ellenburg passed away 11/7/19, leaving behind a legacy of family, love, honor and integrity. A California native, Bill was born in Oakland, CA on 8/12/39. Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran. While working in Monterey, CA in 1966, he met Sharon, who would become his wife and lifelong partner. As a licensed gemologist, they owned and managed many jewelry businesses, most notably South Valley Jewelers in Morgan Hill, CA between 1990 and 2002. After moving to Las Vegas in 2002, he and Sharon purchased a Fantastic Sam's salon, which they operated for 5 years, after which Bill retired. Bill leaves behind his devoted wife Sharon; sons Darren and Michael; Darren's wife Sandy and grandchildren Courtney, Lindsey and Garret; brother David; and sister-in-law Agnes. Bill had many lifelong friends who loved him dearly and will miss him greatly. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Nathan Adelson Hospice.