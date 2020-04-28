Home

William "Bill" Ewing


1951 - 2020
William "Bill" Ewing Obituary
WILLIAM ERWIN EWING 1951 - 2020

William (Bill) Ewing passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1951 in Washington, DC. He attended military school and spent his childhood traveling overseas extensively before arriving in the states where he graduated from Rincon High school in Tucson, Arizona. It was there that he met Deborah Hite, whom he later married and together they raised two daughters.

Bill was a resident of Las Vegas for over 40 years. An extremely skilled craftsman, Bill was a proud member of Southwest Carpenters Union Local 1977, and retired in December 2016. He was an accomplished Toastmaster, a dedicated Mason and a longtime parishioner at All Saints Episcopal church. He was known as a generous and loyal friend to many and will be greatly missed.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Colonel Walter Ray and Freta Ewing and his sister Linda Jakey. Bill is survived by his loving daughters, Rachael and Carla and his beloved grandchildren, Ashley, Samantha, Alyssa and Kyra Grace.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, when public gatherings are permitted.

Services will be private.
