Boston Bill (William F Burke), age 67, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. William was born December 12, 1952 in Cambridge, MA to Katherine V. Burke and Raymond F. Burke. William Burke retired in 2017 from Adobe Electric Company after working for about 20 years. William is survived by his step-sons, Jason and Joel Rand (Theresa); his sister Denise M. Laird (Marc); his niece Dawn Marie Greene (Jason), his cousins, Maryanne Carey, Maureen Smith, Diane Gustafson, Elaine Egan-Burke, Steven Burke, Jack Burke and their children, his aunt Marion Burke, His granddaughters Katirina, Kirsten, Kylee, and Kiera; his grandson Jordan, Jamison, and Jacob; his great grandson Christian; his long life friends Gary Bussolari and Richard DiTullio; & his friends and associates he encountered throughout his life. William was preceded in death by his partner in crime of 29 years, Pam Rand; his pupdog Truman of 9 years; his mother Katherine V. Burke and his father Raymond F. Burke. William passed away from a broken heart from the loss of his love. He will be scattering in the lake at Palm Eastern Cemetery, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmnorthwest.com
