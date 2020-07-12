WILLIAM FRISCO On Monday, July 6, 2020, William "Bill" Frisco, dedicated husband and father of two daughters, passed away at the age of 76. Bill was born on September 5, 1943 in Troy, NY to William and Josephine Frisco. Bill was the middle of three sons. He loved boxing, fast cars, and our mom, Patricia Frisco. Bill and Pat married and had two daughters. They lived most of their married life in Las Vegas, NV, but relocated to Boulder City, NV in 2013. During his life, Bill developed a love of the ocean and Southern California. He and our Mom spent many happy days on the back of their boat in beautiful Dana Point, CA harbor. Bill worked for the airlines for thirty one years, retiring in 1998. In his retirement, he enjoyed restoring old cars, rehabbing old houses, spoiling his very adored pugs, and of course beach house vacations with his family. Bill was an exceptionally kind and compassionate man, always ready to help anyone in need. He was a champion for the underdog and encouraged his children and grandchildren to do the same. Bill left this earth after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He spent his final day surrounded by his family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Frisco, and his mother, Josephine Frisco. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Frisco, his children, Suzanne ( Frisco) De La Torre and Kelly Frisco-Becker, his brothers, Anthony Frisco and Joseph Frisco, and his three grandchildren, Kendrick (KJ) Frisco-Becker, Isabella De La Torre, and Gabriella De La Torre. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a date in the near future. In leiu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cleveland Clinic, Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at www.keepmemoryalive.org
or (702)273-9797. Please indicate the donation is in memory of William Frisco. Additionally, the family would like to thank the caregivers from Right At Home and Serenity Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they gave Bill during his extended battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com