WILLIAM GILBERT FARRAN William Gilbert Farran was born on October 24, 1921 in Washington DC to Wilmar and Loretta Farran. He attended high school in Washington D.C. and then graduated Cum Laude from American University. After graduation he and Edith were married. He then served in the US Army during World War II and was stationed in Japan. After the war he joined the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. and retired as an Inspector. He received a Silver Medal of Valor and a Citation medal for single handedly capturing a burglar who was robbing a business. Bill was a member of the Lakewood Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. He was also a member of Anacosta Masonic Temple #21, Scottish Rite, and Almas Shrine Temple. Upon retirement he and Edie moved to Las Vegas. His great love was on the golf course, rain or shine, and they enjoyed traveling the world. Bill was Past Worthy Grand Patron, Order of the Eastern Star, State of Nevada, Past Patron Daylight Chapter #30 OES and member of St. Johns Lodge #18 in Pioche, NV also Malta Commandry Knights Templar #3 and a 33rd degree of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite and also a member of Zelzah Temple in Las Vegas, also a member of University of Hawni Alumni Association. They raised two children, Edith Evangeline and William G Farran Jr and they have a "slew" of Grand Children and Great Grandchildren. Bill and Edie were married for 80 years. "He lived a good Life." Memorial Service will be at the Southern Nevada Veteran Cemetery in the Chapel in Boulder City on November 3, 2020 at 12:30pm.





