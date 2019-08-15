|
Remembering the legacy of Officer William Guesman; loving husband, father, son, and friend.
William Robert Guesman, 49, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2019 in Hurricane, Utah. Bill was born January 7, 1970 to parents in Upland, CA at San Antonio community hospital. Three years after birth, Bill and his mother moved to Las Vegas, NV. In 1988, Bill graduated from Clark high school and attended UNLV shortly after. Bill joined the Las Vegas Metro police academy and became a police officer in December 1997.
A 22-year law enforcement veteran, Bill served the Las Vegas Metro community as a highly decorated police officer, and a hero to many. During his duty, he was a recognized as a recipient of the Medal of Honor and the prestigious Purple Heart. Bill was regarded as a LVMPD senior range instructor mentoring young officers and recruits.
He is remembered for his happy spirit, radiant smile, vibrant personality, gentle and kind soul, all of the traits that were the epitome and strength of a warrior.
He was also known as an avid shooter, snowboarder, and reining cow horse competitor. Bill was a proud member of the National Rifle Association, Nevada Reining Cow horse Association, plus numerous other shooting and horsemen associations. He loved spending time with his wife and family, enjoying wine and fine dining, shooting at the range, and laughing with friends.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Frank Darr; grandmother, Catherine Freya.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Winter; mother, Catherine Luce; father, Jim Guesman; step-father, Michael Luce; son, Dillon and wife, Sami; sisters, Natalie and Katrina; brothers, Jim and Tim; grand-daughter, Layla, as well as beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his fur babies.
In lieu of flowers and donations, contributions may be made to Police Wives of Southern Nevada fund in his honor.
A celebration of life to follow at Cili restaurant at Bali Hai Golf Club, 5160 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119. Services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, 1:00 PM, at Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery, 1325 North Main St, Las Vegas, NV, 89101,