WILLIAM HAROLD MILLS William Harold Mills, 79, of Las Vegas, passed away in Boulder City, Nevada, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. William was born March 8, 1940, to William and Trudie Mills in Gulfport, Mississippi, and was a 33-year resident of Las Vegas. William attended both the University of Maryland (Overseas Division) and the University of Southern Mississippi, earning both a Bachelors and a Masters degree. William is survived by his ex-wives, Lynn and Julia, and loving children, sons William and Michael; daughter Angelique and son-in-law, David; brother Pete; and beloved dog, Razor. William was a decorated and honored veteran, proudly serving his country in the United States Army. William's family and friends will remember his decades of distinguished military service as an Army Ranger and Criminal Investigator. After retiring from the military, William worked as an investigator in the State of Nevada's Attorney General's Office. William's family is deeply honored by his values of courage, valor, and duty, and in particular, Michael, William's son, credits his father for saving his life. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, January 16, at 1:20 p.m. located at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans' Memorial Drive, Boulder City, 89005. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William's name to the .