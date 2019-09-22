Home

1955 - 2019
WILLIAM HEUER JR William Jack Heuer Jr. of Seligman, AZ passed away peacefully September 17, 2019 in Flagstaff, AZ. Jackie was an Operating Engineer by trade. He loved his family, NASCAR, hunting, living off the grid with his wife Venessa and his dogs, Dale Jarrett and Rowdy Bush. Jackie was born August 1, 1955, in Eugene, OR to William Jack and Ardyce Heuer. He was preceded in death by his parents; and an older brother, Terry Twombly. He is survived by his wife, Venessa G Heuer of Seligman; sons, William Jack Heuer III (Bill) of Houston and Toby Gregg and (Michele) Heuer; three grandsons, Cody, Travis and Nathan of Galena, IL; his sister, Colleen Jill and (Donny) Petty of North Las Vegas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jackie made many many friends throughout his work at numerous hotels in Las Vegas NV. No services will be held. The family requests donations be sent to the or to a local dog shelter in your area.
