WILLIAM J. MCKAY
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM J. MCKAY William J. McKay (Bill) age 83 passed away May 9, 2020 from complications related to Parkinsons. Bill was born in Billings, MT. on August 30, 1936. Both his parents preceded him in death along with son Scot and sister Joan. He is survived by long time companion Sonya; children Michelle, Julie, Tim and Rick; brother Bob; sisters Susie, Berta; grandchildren Sydney, Blake, Kylie and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill attended Eastern Montana College before joining the Navy in 1957 where he served on the USS Hornet. He later embarked on a lifetime career in Real Estate. The family will hold a service at a later date to be determined along with a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to Parkinsons Research or your choice of Animal Rescue Foundations. Bill will be missed by all that knew him including his beloved dog, Eve.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved