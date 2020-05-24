WILLIAM J. MCKAY William J. McKay (Bill) age 83 passed away May 9, 2020 from complications related to Parkinsons. Bill was born in Billings, MT. on August 30, 1936. Both his parents preceded him in death along with son Scot and sister Joan. He is survived by long time companion Sonya; children Michelle, Julie, Tim and Rick; brother Bob; sisters Susie, Berta; grandchildren Sydney, Blake, Kylie and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill attended Eastern Montana College before joining the Navy in 1957 where he served on the USS Hornet. He later embarked on a lifetime career in Real Estate. The family will hold a service at a later date to be determined along with a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to Parkinsons Research or your choice of Animal Rescue Foundations. Bill will be missed by all that knew him including his beloved dog, Eve.





