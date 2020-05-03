WILLIAM J. MCKIE
WILLIAM J MCKIE William J McKie, 64, passed away April 24, 2020, after a long and gallant and courageous fight. He was born December 24, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois to the late William and Veronica McKie. Beloved brother, preceded in death by Earleen Waigand and Veronica Hoff. Pet dad to his cherished cats. Survived by sisters Patricia Szacik (Joseph) and Cheryl Davis. Uncle to nieces, Erin, Sherri, Jill and Amy; nephews, Steve, Michel, Mark and James. Great Uncle to 21 nieces and nephews, great-great Uncle to one niece, one nephew and one on the way. Longtime friends Susan Tan and Tom Jakstas. Accountant for station casinos, competitive sport shooter, avid Motorcycle enthusiast, amateur photographer, animal lover, lifelong Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, long time LA laker fan. A special thank you to Nathan Adelson hospice and Infinity Care group home For their care of William. If you would like to donate, please donate to Nathan Adelson Hospice or Helping Hands of Nevada. If you would like to share a memory or thought please do so.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 3, 2020.
The image of Bill's life, especially these past 4 years will remain with me always. It's always surprising how small a part of life is taken up by meaningful moments most of them are over before they even start they cast a light on the future and make the person who originated them unforgettable. Bill had shown such a light.
Cheryl Davis
Sister
