William 'Bill' Petsche, 84, passed away November 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born and raised in Nebraska and was an avid fisher and golfer. He made his way to Las Vegas in the early 1960's after serving time in the Army. Bill worked at the Flamingo Hilton as a bartender from 1963 to 2015 and upon his retirement was recognized as the longest tenured casino employee in the state of Nevada. All who met him know how kind and charming he was, always quick to put you at ease and have a laugh. Bill survived his parents, two sisters and two brothers, former wife Kay Petsche, partner Emma Kruger. He is survived by his daughters Leigh Robledo, and Kellie Petsche. Son-in-law Rey Robledo. Grandchildren Angelo Robledo and Veronica Robledo. Brother Robert (Sandy) Petsche. Sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews spanning the country. Services are pending.



