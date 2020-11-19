1/1
William John Petsche
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William 'Bill' Petsche, 84, passed away November 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born and raised in Nebraska and was an avid fisher and golfer. He made his way to Las Vegas in the early 1960's after serving time in the Army. Bill worked at the Flamingo Hilton as a bartender from 1963 to 2015 and upon his retirement was recognized as the longest tenured casino employee in the state of Nevada. All who met him know how kind and charming he was, always quick to put you at ease and have a laugh. Bill survived his parents, two sisters and two brothers, former wife Kay Petsche, partner Emma Kruger. He is survived by his daughters Leigh Robledo, and Kellie Petsche. Son-in-law Rey Robledo. Grandchildren Angelo Robledo and Veronica Robledo. Brother Robert (Sandy) Petsche. Sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews spanning the country. Services are pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved