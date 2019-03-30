William Kenneth (Ken~Kenny~KB) Burns passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 29th, 2018 at home in his sleep. He was 59 years of age and born in Torrence, CA.



He was the beloved husband of 22 years to Cherrie. He is preceded in death by his mother Carol J. Zaffina. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children Bill (Dawn) Morrison and Cyndee (Doug) Davis; his grandchildren Alisa Schaus, TJ Schaus, CJ Morrison, Skylar Morrison, Arianna Schaus; great grandsons Kamren Melvin and Lucas Melvin, who was born on 03/29/2018, just hours before Ken was called home; and his spectacular sister-in-law Collette "Penny" Slack.



He worked as an electrician for 35 years and his passion, other than his family, were his 12 rescue dogs, his Harley, the love of hunting and fishing with friends, especially the Gifford Outfitters.



HIs love and concern of others was in abundance and he was often referred to as a Gentle Giant Teddy Bear.



Although its been a year, we miss him just as much, if not more than the day God called for him.