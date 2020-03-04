|
WILLIAM KILROY William Kilroy, a lifelong resident of Holland, PA, passed away peacefully Feb. 27, 2020 after a long illness. William was the beloved husband of Ann T. Larrisey, loving father of Ann K. Mouro and William S. Kilroy (Karin), caring grandfather of Jack and Luke LaSala and Emma, Ethan and Will Kilroy; and twin brother Gene Kilroy, Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Kilroy of Boca Raton, FL. William served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and retired from U.S. Steel. He relocated to Las Vegas in 1985 working at the Golden Nugget in the slot department. He retired from the Treasure Island in 1995, was well respected by his team members, and returned to Holland, PA. Funeral mass will be Fri., March 6, at St. Bede the Venerable in Southampton, PA. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorn, PA.