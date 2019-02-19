Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Vegas Valley Winery Henderson , NV View Map Resources More Obituaries for William Nietsch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William L. Nietsch

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father William Louis Nietsch. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family and loved ones Sunday 12/2/2018 at his home in Murietta, CA. He was 89 years old.



William was born in Fort Sill, OK to parents Clarence and Helen Hill Nietsch on 7/7/1929. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen, stepmother Madeline, sister Sylvia Keppy-Dow, a sister who died at birth and wife Betty.



He leaves behind his loving wife Linda of 36 years, her daughters Wendy Truax , husband John and three grandchildren; Meredith , Sara and Sammy of Portland ,OR and Shari Bouck of Murietta, CA. He is survived by daughter Bambi Pilley , husband Craig of Navajo Dam, NM and grandchildren Chaz and Jake and great grandchildren Emma, Koltyn and Ryker, son Barry Nietsch, wife Valerie Neill-Nietsch of Colfax, CA, granddaughter Brianna of Longbeach, CA, son William Jay Nietsch of Richmond, CA, granddaughter Sunnie, nieces Laura Stewart, husband Ron, Stephanie Zavodjancik, husband Mike, nephew Richard Stever, wife Mary and many grandnieces and nephews all from AZ.



Bill was a veteran of the USAF, joining in 1947 after graduating Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth at Laring Air Force Base in Limestone, ME. He completed officer candidate school in 1956. He married Betty Jean Day in 1954 adopting her son Jay and had two children, son Barry in Germany in 1960 and daughter Bambi in Tacoma, WA in 1963. The family then moved to Colorado Springs, CO and while still in the AF received his BS degree from S. Colorado State College in 1966. He also completed his MBA program at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. After 22 years in the AF, and rising to the rank of Major, Bill retired from the USAF and moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1969. Bill worked for the Computer Services Corporation before hiring on with Clark County Information Technology. After the death of his wife Betty in 1981, he married Linda in 1982 where he raised and cared for her two daughters, Wendy and Shari.



He retired from Clark County in 1993 as their Assistant Director.



After retirement Bill and Linda traveled the country visiting friends and family in their motorhome, they traveled to Alaska and cruised the Mediterranean. They relocated to Murrietta, CA in 2002.



Bill always enjoyed writing, which included poems and writing “Roasts” for colleagues for their retirements and special occasions. He will always be remembered for his heartfelt prayers, grace, speeches and silly jokes at family dinners and get togethers. Bill was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed deep sea fishing in Alaska, fly fishing the many rivers in the country, salmon and steelhead fishing on the Smith and Klamath Rivers in Northern CA. Bill hunted extensively, hunting deer, quail, dove throughout NV with his son and son-in-law. He was also an excellent skeet shooter winning many awards over the years.



“Poppy” as he was called by his family was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to many. He was a family man, generous and kind. He was a proud man of great purpose. He lived his life to the fullest here on earth and was ready for his next adventure as his mental and physical abilities declined.



Please join us for a “CELEBRATION of LIFE” for William L. Nietsch on 2/23/2019 at the Vegas Valley Winery, Henderson, NV from 2-5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a . Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries