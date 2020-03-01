Home

More Obituaries for WILLIAM LANGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM LANGE Sr.


1950 - 2020
WILLIAM LANGE Sr. Obituary
WILLIAM LANGE, SR. William Francis Lange, Sr. left this world on January 26, 2020 at the age of 69 years old. Bill was born in Vineland, New Jersey on April 5, 1950 and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his son William Francis Lange, Jr., daughter Jennifer Parker, brother Russell Lange, longtime love Sue Haldeman, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many others who knew and loved him. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris Lange and his brothers, Jack and Doug Lange. A memorial service will be announced at a later date on his Facebook profile.
