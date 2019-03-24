Bill was born to Harley and Frances Hogan in Storm Lake, IA. He had 3 older siblings, Monica, James and Gerald. As a child, he fed and watered livestock, pulled weeds and whatever else was needed. By the age of 13, he worked as a hired man and later at a service station. He later paved roads, built bridges and worked in a turkey plant. Once arriving in Las Vegas, he worked at UNLV and for a slot company, helping fly back and forth to Reno and Lake Tahoe. Bill was talented at fixing slots and most anything mechanical. He met his future bride, Mary Jean Britz while cruising Fremont Street. He was always there as a father and husband, helping neighbors and kids fix whatever was broke. Bill operated equipment all over Southern NV and liked teaching others. He enjoyed attending auto racing, taking photos, travel and building his Studebaker resto-mod. He loved spending time with his wife and family. Bill is survived by his sons and their families, Michael (Lisa) and Kenny (Lisa), his grandsons Jeron and Cameron, multiple nieces and nephews. He will rest in peace with Mary, whom he lost in 2009 at Bunker Cemetery. Read More Listen to Obituary