WILLIAM PATTINSON FREYD William "Bill" Freyd, 87, a long-time resident of Henderson and Las Vegas, NV, and a part-time resident of Bemus Point, N.Y., passed away August 20, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV, after a long battle with Parkinson's. Bill was born in 1933 in Chicago, IL, to Pauline Pattinson Freyd and Paul Freyd. He grew up in Rhode Island and New York City. He is a 1960 graduate of Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service. Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Diane Carlson; a stepdaughter, Stephanie Carlson, PhD; nieces Jennifer Freyd, PhD, and Gwen Freyd, PhD; six grandchildren; and four great nieces/nephews. Bill was the quintessential entrepreneur with an amazing business acumen. He founded IDC, LLC in 1974 in Glenridge, N.J., growing it into one of the largest fundraising consulting companies in the United States and employing more than 300 people. Partnering with Yale University, he developed the Phone/Mail Telecommunications solicitation process which has been used by thousands of universities and medical centers world-wide to raise millions. IDC moved from New Jersey to its headquarters in Henderson, NV, in 1992. Bill was a major force in the fundraising industry for over fifty years. He mentored and helped many young fundraising professionals and provided counsel to hundreds of organizations throughout his storied career. Bill was Chairman Emeritus of Catapult Fundraising, Inc since 2016. His advice and counsel were instrumental in the company's founding. His industry awards included the SAGE Award from American Association of Fundraising Counsel (now known as the Giving Institute) and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the AFP Las Vegas Chapter. He was a long-term member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and was a Past President of AFP Greater New York. In 2007, Bill partnered with Robert Sterling to found SFS Entertainment in Las Vegas. Together with Betty Sullivan Clary, Director, they produced 12 Broadway shows including "Cabaret," "Annie," "Annie Get Your Gun," and "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas." Bill had done acting in New York as a young man. Later his acting debut in Las Vegas was as Captain Brackett in "South Pacific." He was proud to be a member of Screen Actors Guild. He had a lifetime love of classical music. One of the great pleasures in his life was serving as the Chair of the Las Vegas Philharmonic Board. Other enjoyment included traveling around the world in a single trip; sailing; cruises; the White Sox; and memberships in the New York Yacht Club, the Union League Club of New York, the Players Club, New York, and the Circumnavigators Club. Due to COVID, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Las Vegas Philharmonic and Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas.





