WILLIAM "BILL" PHILPOTT William "Bill" Philpott,76, passed away unexpectedly July 19, 2020 in Henderson. He was born May 21,1944, in Holyoke, Mass., the son of the late William and Helen (nee Glanville) Philpott. He graduated from Holyoke High School and worked for over 30 years at Avery Dennison (formerly The National Blank Book), where he was a head printer. He also worked for the Wall Street Journal. After retiring, he moved to Henderson in 2006 with his wife, Sharlene. He loved life to the fullest. He loved playing video poker, which he was extremely lucky at, and traveling, especially to Hawaii. He was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus #90 and 4th degree member of Knights of Columbus Assembly #388. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sharlene (nee McNeil); his son William of Holyoke; daughter, Kristen (Chris) Akley of Farmingdale, N.Y., and his five grandchildren, Liam, Mary and Maggie Philpott, and Kyra and Kevin Akley. He is also survived by his six brothers and sisters, Patrick (Rene), James (Ellen), Alice (Thomas) Reed, Betty Krok, Maryellen Bombard, and Katie Brown. He leaves many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. No services are scheduled. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.