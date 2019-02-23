|
William "Gene" Plaid, 82, passed away February 8 at Infinity Hospice Care. He was born, April 10, 1936 in Decatur, Illinois. A long time resident of Las Vegas having moved to the city in 1967, he spent nearly 44 years at the Riviera Hotel in the room service department before retiring once the hotel closed in 2015. He was proceeded in death by his wife Mary Jean Plaid; parents Willie Bealon and Lou Ella Plaid; brothers Willie “Tucker” Williams and David Plaid; and daughter Ellen Plaid-Simms. He is survived by his former wife and dearest friend Valentina Whitmore, siblings Fred Jones, and Gordon “Randy” Williams, children Andrew Plaid, Jendayi Plaid, Terrance Plaid, Timmon Plaid and Nikki Plaid, grandchildren Anthony Plaid, Cheyvee Plaid, Shane Plaid, Charlene Simms, Tamika Simms, Angela Simms, Tatiana Newman-Wade (Tarrance Wade) Jazzmin Plaid-Shakir (Abdurrauf Shakir), Raheem Plaid, Terrance Plaid Jr., Tyson Plaid,, great grandchildren Erin A. Simpson(d), Eriq Daniels, Evan Daniels, Ellen Daniels, Bryann, Vincent Dean, Marcus Mora, London Brice, Sydney Hernandez , Mariano Hernandez, Talib Wade, Taj Wade, Elijah, Dupre Williams, Reem Shakir, Zayd Shakir.