William R. Eby, 92, of Henderson, passed away September 26, 2020. He was born March 19, 1928, in Salina, KS. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and Korea. He lived in Southern Nevada more than 70 years and was employed at Boulder City Hospital as an X-Ray and Laboratory Technician for 40 of those years. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Tom); granddaughter Amy (Mario); great-granddaughters, Angela and Sofia, all of Henderson; and grandsons, Jasun, of Cedar City, UT and Evon of Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Kathleen; daughter, Roydene and son, Michael. A kind and gentle man. Services are pending.