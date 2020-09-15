1/
William Richard LaGesse
1942-2020
William Richard LaGesse also known as Billy and Wild Bill was born February 24, 1942 and raised in Chicago, IL. He loved da Bears, the Cubbies, a good card game, and delicious pizza. He served the Marines from 1961 to 1967 and later moved to Las Vegas. This is where he opened his bar, The Shady Lady which operated in from 1979 to 1995. Working at the bar, he met his wife after calling her a name we might not be able to say in the paper. He was able to take her out after bringing her teddy bears every day for a week. He would gain a stepson from this marriage. He would also have a daughter of his own that would love to follow in his footsteps and open her own bar under the same name. It takes a wonderful man to raise a child that is not his. He helped to make them both who they are today. He passed in his home peacefully on September 01, 2020. He was survived by his wife Lori LaGesse, daughter Nicole LaGesse, stepson Shaun Borges, daughter in law Jeannie Borges and grandchildren Christian, Cayden, and Camille Borges. Services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, 12:40pm, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder Ciy, NV, 89005

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
