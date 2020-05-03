WILLIAM SACHANKO William Sachanko, 93, passed away from heart failure April 25, 2020. He was born December 26, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Andrijun Saczenko of Medvin, Ukraine and Paraska Spewak of Waymart, Penn. Bill attended Brooklyn Automotive High School, running track, and working summers on his family's Pennsylvania farm. Serving in the Army 1945-46, he was stationed in the Philippines as a mechanic and MP; he also played semi-pro football. Bill worked as a draftsman, design checker and engineering project analyst in the aerospace industry. He met his wife, Irene Czaus, at polka dances at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cathedral in New York City. They married there in 1950, then moved to Passaic and then Pequannock, N.J., where their three children were born. In 1959, they moved to Woodland Hills, Calif. and in 1999 to Henderson, Nevada. Bill enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and gold prospecting in the High Sierras and Nome, Alaska. where he taught gold panning and dredging. In retirement, he taught Nevada school children in mining history. In California, he and the family were active members of St Innocent Orthodox Church, Encino then St. Paul Orthodox Church, Henderson. During his last year Bill went on the Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Bill was preceded in death by wife of 62 years, Irene. He is survived by his children, Barbara Dalmau of Novato, Susan Sachanko and William Sachanko of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Alexandra (Johnny), Jonathan, Sasha, and Alexander; and great-granddaughter, Keira. He was a member of American Legion Post 40. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119. Funeral and burial will be private.







