|
|
DR. WILLIAM SCHEER Dr. William L. Scheer, 87, passed away July 31, 2019 in Las Vegas, with family at his side. Bill was born Feb 1, 1932 in Las Vegas. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1949 where he played several sports and was a Basketball and Table Tennis State Champion. He later attended dental school at Marquette University and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He married Mary and was stationed in Japan for three years. He returned to Las Vegas where he practiced dentistry until age 73. Bill was an active member of the Nevada Dental Association and Kiwanis for over 45 years. He was also a loyal UNLV Rebel Basketball fan. Bill's favorite past times were golf, bowling, and bridge. He was passionate about attending all of his grandkids' sporting and music events. Bill and Mary were famous for hosting their annual Apricot Daiquiri Party on Smoke Ranch Rd to benefit the Dental Society and Kiwanis Club. Bill always put family first and could light up a room with his warm smile and gift of gab. He never ran out of stories even near the end. Always kind and generous, he will be dearly missed by family and friends and by those who worked at establishments he frequented. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and sister, Colleen. He is survived by his children, Dr. Wendy Scheer (Doug Hitt), Dr. Ronald Scheer (Lori) and Joel Scheer (Mindy); and by his grandchildren, Trevor, Lauren, Garett, Jacob, Kyle, Kayla and Connor. A Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. Fri., Aug. 30, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. An Open House Celebration of Life will be 2-5 p.m. Sat., Aug. 31, at The Summit in Sun City, 2215 Thomas Ryan Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89134. Bill requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Kiwanis Club of LV Foundation, PO Box 400502, Las Vegas, NV 89140.