WILLIAM A. SCHREIBER, JR. William A. Schreiber, Jr., 88, a long-time resident of Las Vegas, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Bill was born September 15, 1930. He was husband to Lela Cathrin Schreiber for 67 years. He leaves a legacy as father of four, grandfather, and great grandfather. Bill helped build many of the early neon signs here in Las Vegas, but he is most remembered as a faithful and precious man of God by his family and friends. There will be a Viewing from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at Palm Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7 at Trinity Life Center, 1000 E. St. Louis Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89104. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.