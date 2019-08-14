|
|
WILLIAM PRICE SEARS William (Bill) Price Sears, 87, passed away August 10, 2019. Bill was born in Santa Monica, CA in 1931 and lived in several locations before settling back to Las Vegas in 1993. Bill was a loving family man and a devoted husband to his wife, Patricia, for 64 years. Bill had an easy going manner that always made others feel welcome, he loved being around water and was a sports enthusiast. His father was a Colonel in the Army and Bill traveled extensively during his youth attending St. Gallen Academy in Switzerland before returning to Maryland where he graduated from Severn School in 1949. He then attended UC Berkeley where he graduated in 1953 and upon graduation served in the Navy for three years. While stationed in Coronado he met Patricia and they were married in 1954. Bill excelled in football and lacrosse in high school and loved golf later in life. After beginning his career as a stock broker in Los Angeles, he had a long and thriving career in Human Resources, first with Summa Corporation in the early 1970's, relocating to New Jersey where he opened the Brighton Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. He eventually moved to Laughlin, and worked for Harrah's as VP Human Resources, then moved to the San Francisco area where he worked for Parc 55 Hotel. Bill loved the gaming industry and he joined the opening team with MGM, retiring in 2008. After retiring he remained active assisting with arbitration cases and serving as a Nevada Test Site Advisory Board Member. Bill is survived by his wife Patricia, his brother Robert (Gena), four children Robert (Julie), Susan Kramer (Randall), Thomas (Sharon) and Kimberly Gobble (Donald), his four grandchildren Jamie Tyson (Daniel), Michael (Aubrey), Sydney, Catherine Kuthe (Matthew), and six great grandchildren. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Mon., Aug. 19, at St. Viator Chapel, 2461 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121. Donations may be made to in lieu of flowers.