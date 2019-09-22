|
WILLIAM STEINBAUGH William (Bill) Joseph Steinbaugh was 94 when he passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019 at his home in Las Vegas. As a Merchant Marine Chief Engineer, Bill worked the Great Lakes before being called to duty during World War II. Retiring after 30 years, Bill continued his support through the local Merchant Marines High Roller Chapter. He is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 42 years; seven children; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass, Tue., Sept. 24, both at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128, where Bill has been a member for 19 years. Bill will be laid to rest at 10:20 a.m. Wed. Sept. 25, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005. The Family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Honor Flight Southern Nevada. You can send a check to their office location at 2190 E. Pebble Rd Suite 150 Las Vegas NV 89123. Make checks payable to HFS or online at http://honorflightsouthernnevada.org