WILLIE CLYDE TATE JR The love of my life, Willie Clyde Tate, JR, 69, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully June 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. Willie was born August 31, 1949 in San Francisco, CA, to Ada B. Tate and Willie C, Tate. Sr. He graduated from South San Francisco High School and attended San Mateo College before joining the U.S. Air Force. After an honorable discharge, Willie came to Las Vegas and began an apprenticeship with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 357, working for NV Power. Willie then moved back to Lake County CA, where he worked for Goldmine and then traveled to Alaska to work the Alaskan pipeline, the biggest construction project in the world. Wille then moved back to Las Vegas permanently, working at the Nevada Test Site and Tonapah Test Range for several years. Afterwards, Willie was employed during the construction of major projects on the Las Vegas strip, MGM, Mandalay Bay and Circus Circus retrofit. Willie is preceded in death by his son, Jahmail Tate, and his father, Willie C. Tate, Sr. Willie is survived by his wife, Kathy Tate; children, Ada Tate, Kim Tate, Cedric Tate and John Wilson III; sister, Carolyn Tate; brother, Calvin Tate; sister, Morgan Stoumbos(Michael); mother, Ada B. Tate; grandchildren, Andre Miller, England Wilson and Jacori Wilson; brother-inlaw, Robert Osley(Monique), of Abu Dhabi; sisters-in-law, Loretta Osley, Karen Osley and Yvonne Davis, of Las Vegas; aunts, Julia Long and Palestine Tyson; nephews, Rashaan Chavis (Jasmine)and Matthew Tate; nieces, Tiffany Borg (Leonard) and Courtney Johnson (Michael); his close cousins; and many friends. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, with Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 both at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119. Tate" as he was known by many for his magnetic charisma, his generosity, and his smile which was a beacon of light. Tate was beloved in the community in which he lived and will be missed by many. The Tate family wishes to extend our sincere thank you to all who sent expressions of sympathy by phone, text or email. Read More Listen to Obituary