|
|
MSgt WILLIE WRIGHT, JR (U.S.A.F. retired) Willie Wright, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Las Vegas. Willie was a retired Master Sergeant from the U. S. Air Force and served his country proudly from 1945 to 1971. Willie was born August 3, 1926 in Madison, Fla. to Ethel and Willie Wright Sr. He married Gloria Jean Franklin, October 22, 1947; they were married 71 years, a remarkable accomplishment. His life was a true example of commitment and dedication. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean and four daughters: Erma (married to Serge Manoncourt) of Paris, France, Linda of Las Vegas, Cheryl of Henderson, and Michelle (married to Don Davenport, Sr.) of Oceanside, Calif. Willie lived to enjoy his four grandchildren: Amber Welby, Don Davenport Jr., Anthony Graham, Danielle (and her husband Chad) Rea; and, to his great delight and joy, three great-grandchildren: Hunter Welby, Jaxson and Charlotte Rea. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131.