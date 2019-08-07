Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
(702) 464-8460
For more information about
WILLIE WRIGHT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIE WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIE WRIGHT Jr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIE WRIGHT Jr. Obituary
MSgt WILLIE WRIGHT, JR (U.S.A.F. retired) Willie Wright, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Las Vegas. Willie was a retired Master Sergeant from the U. S. Air Force and served his country proudly from 1945 to 1971. Willie was born August 3, 1926 in Madison, Fla. to Ethel and Willie Wright Sr. He married Gloria Jean Franklin, October 22, 1947; they were married 71 years, a remarkable accomplishment. His life was a true example of commitment and dedication. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean and four daughters: Erma (married to Serge Manoncourt) of Paris, France, Linda of Las Vegas, Cheryl of Henderson, and Michelle (married to Don Davenport, Sr.) of Oceanside, Calif. Willie lived to enjoy his four grandchildren: Amber Welby, Don Davenport Jr., Anthony Graham, Danielle (and her husband Chad) Rea; and, to his great delight and joy, three great-grandchildren: Hunter Welby, Jaxson and Charlotte Rea. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now